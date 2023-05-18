Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

