Aviva (LON:AV) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 545 ($6.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 546 ($6.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 517.29 ($6.48).

Aviva Stock Performance

AV stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410.40 ($5.14). 5,810,249 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,080.00, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,157.89%.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,833.75). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,833.75). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.21), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,679,888.56). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

