Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avnet Stock Performance
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.
