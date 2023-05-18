Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Hadi Partovi Buys 10,000 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. 827,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 10,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.