Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,177 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.54% of CDW worth $129,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.50. 325,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,521. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.05. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.