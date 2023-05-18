Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,609 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $195,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

