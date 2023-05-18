Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.28% of BlackRock worth $295,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $659.81. 429,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

