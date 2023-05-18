Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $110.44 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,751 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $110,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.94. The stock had a trading volume of 702,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

