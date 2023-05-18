Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $457.23 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,168 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $457,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,870. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

