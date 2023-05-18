Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $536.82 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,732 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AbbVie by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after buying an additional 686,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,472. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.