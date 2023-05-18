Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $72.04 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,760 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $72,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.