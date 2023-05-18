Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 201,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.43. 474,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,674. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.51.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.