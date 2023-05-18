Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 4.1%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.16 and last traded at $125.19. 1,654,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,543,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Baidu Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

