Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 149,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.