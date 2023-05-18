Bank of America Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $176.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.37. 467,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 282,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

