Bank of America Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Underperform

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

SIGI opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

