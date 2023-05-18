Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 911,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 625,955 shares.The stock last traded at $36.40 and had previously closed at $34.54.

Specifically, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,962,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

