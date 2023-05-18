Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 115,607 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,607 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

