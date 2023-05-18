Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 163,158 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of FOX worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in FOX by 501.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,120,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 6,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 901,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 100.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after buying an additional 851,054 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in FOX by 518.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 765,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,308,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 573,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

