Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hershey were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $267.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day moving average of $241.12. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

