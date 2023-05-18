Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $220.44 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

