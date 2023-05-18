Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 860.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hologic were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

