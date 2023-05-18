Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of REGN opened at $749.63 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $788.45 and a 200-day moving average of $758.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

