Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

CHD stock opened at $94.79 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

