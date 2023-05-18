Bank of Nova Scotia Has $12.82 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $160.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

