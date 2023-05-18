Bank of Nova Scotia Has $15.30 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $142.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.