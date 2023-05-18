Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 790.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.