Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

