Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,652 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

