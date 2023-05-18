Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 962 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 1.9 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,696.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,597.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,330.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

