Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 6.8 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.