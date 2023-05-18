Barclays Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $245.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.16.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,313. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

