Barclays Trims Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Target Price to GBX 940

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 940 ($11.78) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 935 ($11.71) to GBX 940 ($11.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATYY remained flat at $39.63 on Thursday. 1,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides conclusion for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier food and drink.

