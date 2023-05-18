Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

BGH opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

