Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of decline low- to mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68-3.08 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.90.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

