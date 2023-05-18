BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,634 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 2.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.38% of BCE worth $153,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE Stock Down 1.0 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,000. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

