Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as low as C$0.62. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 64,400 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$89.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

