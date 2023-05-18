Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Stake Raised by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 1,257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 820,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,057,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRD opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

