Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.80

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 61572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZH. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

