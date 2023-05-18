Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 323000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

