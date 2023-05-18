Berenberg Bank Cuts FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target to GBX 175

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

FRP traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 112.74 ($1.41). 9,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.58. The firm has a market cap of £281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,240.00 and a beta of 0.35. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

FRP Advisory Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity at FRP Advisory Group

About FRP Advisory Group

In other news, insider Gavin Jones purchased 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($93,948.52). In other news, insider David Adams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($147,814.10). Also, insider Gavin Jones bought 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($93,948.52). 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

