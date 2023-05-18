Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 659,619 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.31% of Best Buy worth $54,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 806,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

