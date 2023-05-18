BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Position Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of BGC Partners worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.