Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,180.20

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,180.20 ($14.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,188 ($14.88). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,183 ($14.82), with a volume of 99,254 shares trading hands.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,180.12.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.