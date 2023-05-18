BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,218 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.45% of BILL worth $167,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,765. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.