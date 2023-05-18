BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 242.80 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.