BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOPCF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioPharma Credit (BOPCF)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.