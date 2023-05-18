BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOPCF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

