Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading Down 5.1%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

