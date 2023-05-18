Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Director Travis Vanderzanden Buys 250,000 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,133,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,644.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travis Vanderzanden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Travis Vanderzanden acquired 1,250,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Travis Vanderzanden acquired 1,000,000 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00.

Bird Global Price Performance

NYSE:BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 6,143,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,109. Bird Global Inc has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative return on equity of 346.96% and a negative net margin of 161.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bird Global by 332.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bird Global

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

