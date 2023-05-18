Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $117.69 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $117.69 or 0.00430767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $97.29 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,320.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00124333 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025136 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,394,631 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
